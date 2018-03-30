Playags (AGS) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $23.69

Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 247300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

AGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Playags alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.97 and a P/E ratio of -11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Playags Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/playags-ags-reaches-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-23-69.html.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products.

Receive News & Ratings for Playags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.