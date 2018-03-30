Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,020 ($14.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTEC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Playtech from GBX 1,060 ($14.64) to GBX 1,070 ($14.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.54) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 806 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,000.46 ($13.82).

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 732.80 ($10.12) on Friday. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($9.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($14.09). The company has a market capitalization of $2,380.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,110.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of €0.24 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Playtech

Playtech plc supplies online gaming software. The Company and its subsidiaries develop software platforms for the online and land-based gambling industry. Its gaming applications include online casino, poker and other pay to play games, bingo, mobile, live gaming, land-based terminal and fixed-odds games.

