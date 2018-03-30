Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

