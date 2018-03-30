Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

