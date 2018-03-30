PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about PLDT (NYSE:PHI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PLDT earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5382459603084 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,872.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. PLDT has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc, formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), is a telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks.

