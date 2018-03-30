Pluton Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $6.85 or 0.00101707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Liqui and HitBTC. During the last week, Pluton has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $545.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00739028 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014883 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00147538 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Liqui and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

