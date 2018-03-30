Pollard Banknote Ltd (PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:PBL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.26. 15,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,539. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$9.75 and a 52 week high of C$24.09.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of C$79.60 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$23.75 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$17.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Garry Arthur Leach bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,900.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Ltd is a Canada-based company primarily involved in the manufacture and sale of lottery and gaming products. The Company has two reportable segments: Instant ticket and Diamond Game (INNOVA), which are its strategic business units. The strategic business units offer different products and services, and are managed separately.

