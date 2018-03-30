Portland General Electric (POR) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a hold rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3,589.53, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.76%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $25,010.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 320,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/portland-general-electric-por-pt-lowered-to-41-00-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.