Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 536,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,256,000. AXA raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 80,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PTLA shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $43,663.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,770.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $67.10.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.43% and a negative net margin of 1,268.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ptla-position-trimmed-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.