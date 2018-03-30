Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Interpace Diagnostics Gr (IDXG) Share Price

News coverage about Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Gr earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.0067621628315 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

IDXG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 441,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,057. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Interpace Diagnostics Gr Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

