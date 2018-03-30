Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Share Price

Headlines about MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MDU Resources Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.3071044443769 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,423.60, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Williams Capital reduced their target price on MDU Resources Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

