Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect 1347 PIH (PIH) Stock Price

News coverage about 1347 PIH (NASDAQ:PIH) has trended positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 1347 PIH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.381065091613 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.15. 6,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066. The stock has a market cap of $42.79, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.21. 1347 PIH has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

In other 1347 PIH news, major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 424,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,332,890.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

1347 PIH Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

