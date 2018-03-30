Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Stock Price

News articles about Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capitol Federal Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.1797347525754 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.35 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,715.50, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

