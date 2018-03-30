LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LifePoint Health earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4205860611291 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.12.

NASDAQ:LPNT opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. LifePoint Health has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,863.14, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that LifePoint Health will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III acquired 21,368 shares of LifePoint Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $1,000,022.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 482,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,588,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

