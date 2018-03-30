SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.25

News coverage about SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) (TSE:SMA) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SMART Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.7472521755851 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SMART Technologies stock remained flat at $$4.49 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501. SMART Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SMART Technologies Company Profile

SMART Technologies Inc (SMART) is a provider of technology solutions. SMART solutions include large-format displays, collaboration software and services that enable teaching, learning and work experiences in schools and workplaces. Its hardware and software products for the education market include SMART Board interactive flat panels, SMART kapp digital capture board, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, SMART Learning Suite Software, SMART Notebook collaborative learning software, SMART lab, SMART response 2, SMART amp collaborative learning software and SMART Exchange.

