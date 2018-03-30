Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Prudential Financial (PRU) Share Price

Headlines about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have trended positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9040462527804 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo set a $122.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,330. The company has a market capitalization of $43,698.10, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $97.88 and a 52 week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $4,429,278.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara Koster sold 16,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $1,934,971.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

