LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:BAB)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 54,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 222,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 710,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,493. PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

