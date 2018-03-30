PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of analysts have commented on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

PQ Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 221,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,889.30 and a PE ratio of 30.37. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David James Taylor purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a global provider of catalysts, specialty materials, chemicals and services that enable environmental improvements. The Company’s products and solutions help companies produce vehicles with fuel efficiency. The Company has developed zeolite-based catalysts to reduce pollutants in diesel engines.

