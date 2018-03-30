PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$33.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. GMP Securities upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$38.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.60.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 499,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,503. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$26.52 and a 52 week high of C$35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.04.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$91.50 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 43.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/prairiesky-royalty-psk-upgraded-to-buy-at-td-securities-updated.html.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 7.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.3 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 43,000 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 13,000 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.