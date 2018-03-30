Precipio (PRPO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,169,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,039,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Precipio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, formerly Transgenomic, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in advancing personalized medicine for the detection and treatment of cancer, and inherited diseases through its molecular technologies and clinical and research services. The Company operates through its Laboratory Services segment.

