Preferred Bank (PFBC) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of Preferred Bank worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.09, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.37 million. research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

