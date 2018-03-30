Stephen Sposari Sells 5,800 Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Director Stephen Sposari sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.77, for a total value of C$642,466.00.

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded up C$2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$118.50. 95,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,572. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of C$81.00 and a 1 year high of C$119.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$611.90 million. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. CIBC set a C$116.00 price target on Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.93.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is a Canada-based company that, through its subsidiaries, owns a range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses. The Company’s segments include Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. Its family of brands and businesses include Conte Foods, Larosa Foods, McSweeney’s, Direct Plus, OvenPride and Island City Baking.

