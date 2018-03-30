PressOne Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $88,600.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00730177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00148536 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032124 BTC.

PressOne Profile

The official website for PressOne is b.network.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not possible to purchase PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PressOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.