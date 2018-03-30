Primerica (PRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Primerica (NYSE:PRI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Primerica earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8480320352532 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,349.19, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Primerica has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $108.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $442.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.87 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. analysts predict that Primerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

In related news, VP Alison S. Rand sold 10,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $1,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,983.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Mccullough sold 500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $1,770,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

