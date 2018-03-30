Head to Head Analysis: Primero Mining (PPPMF) versus Its Competitors

Primero Mining (OTCMKTS: PPPMF) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Primero Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Primero Mining alerts:

Primero Mining has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primero Mining’s peers have a beta of 2.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Primero Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primero Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primero Mining -372.15% -2.40% -1.26% Primero Mining Competitors -153.78% -11.24% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Primero Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primero Mining 2 1 0 0 1.33 Primero Mining Competitors 1028 3517 3720 164 2.36

Primero Mining presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.47%. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Primero Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Primero Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primero Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primero Mining $91.77 million -$409.68 million -0.10 Primero Mining Competitors $5.77 billion $442.89 million -8.91

Primero Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Primero Mining. Primero Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Primero Mining peers beat Primero Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Primero Mining

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate. It owns over two producing properties, including the San Dimas gold-silver mine, located in Mexico’s San Dimas district, and the Black Fox mine, located in the Township of Black River-Matheson, Ontario, Canada. It owns properties adjacent to the Black Fox mine, Grey Fox and Pike River, which together with the Black Fox mine and the Black Fox mill, located on the Stock Mill property, comprise the Black Fox Complex. It also owns over two exploration properties, including the Cerro del Gallo gold-silver-copper project, which is located in the state of Guanajuato in central Mexico, and Ventanas, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Primero Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primero Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.