Primoris Services Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 764,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $579.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, CEO David Lee King bought 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $164,163.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,433.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 181,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $4,726,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,036,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,121,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,327 shares of company stock worth $340,744 and sold 522,675 shares worth $13,636,726. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

