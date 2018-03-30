Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $872,000 Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 352.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,845,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,331,646,000 after buying an additional 8,677,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,054,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,041,312,000 after buying an additional 432,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 23.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,318,175,000 after buying an additional 6,467,802 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 33,195,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,358,000 after buying an additional 1,189,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,772,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,222,619,000 after buying an additional 701,219 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.17 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $154,569.19, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $214,201.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

