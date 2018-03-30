Project-X Price Down 43.9% Over Last Week (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Project-X coin can now be purchased for approximately $111,189.00 or 16.50060000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project-X has a total market cap of $8,702.00 and approximately $3,707.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project-X has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00736417 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00146987 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X’s genesis date was February 26th, 2017. Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

Project-X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Project-X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project-X must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project-X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

