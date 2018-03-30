Project-X Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,685.00 (CRYPTO:NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Project-X has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. Project-X has a market cap of $8,685.00 and $4,749.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project-X coin can now be bought for approximately $110,973.00 or 16.50060000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00739037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032730 BTC.

Project-X Profile

Project-X’s genesis date was February 26th, 2017. Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Buying and Selling Project-X

Project-X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Project-X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project-X must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project-X using one of the exchanges listed above.

