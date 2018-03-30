Prospectors Gold (PGL) Price Reaches $0.0577

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Prospectors Gold has traded flat against the dollar. One Prospectors Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prospectors Gold has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00736417 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00146987 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Prospectors Gold Token Profile

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. The official website for Prospectors Gold is prospectors.io. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prospectors Gold Token Trading

Prospectors Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Prospectors Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prospectors Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prospectors Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

