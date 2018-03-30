Head to Head Comparison: First Community (FCCO) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability



This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 34.28% 7.28% 1.22% First Community 13.91% 8.23% 0.78%

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 2 7 2 0 2.00 First Community 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than First Community.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Community’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $793.99 million 6.39 $272.16 million $3.93 18.48 First Community $41.79 million 4.16 $5.81 million $0.85 26.94

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats First Community on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About First Community

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas. The Bank offers a range of traditional banking products and services for professionals and small-to medium-sized businesses, including consumer and commercial, mortgage, brokerage and investment, and insurance services. The Bank also offers online banking to its customers. Its other services include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. The Bank offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services through a registered representative with an affiliation through LPL Financial.

