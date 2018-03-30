Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Major Shareholder Sells 39,518 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 39,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $814,465.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

X L.P. Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 19th, X L.P. Canaan sold 20,365 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $418,500.75.

On Tuesday, March 13th, X L.P. Canaan sold 1,204 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $25,091.36.

On Thursday, March 15th, X L.P. Canaan sold 13,155 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $271,782.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 302,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,584. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.62. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,408.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 416,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 399,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/protagonist-therapeutics-inc-ptgx-major-shareholder-x-l-p-canaan-sells-39518-shares-updated.html.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.