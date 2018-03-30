Protean Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PRN)

Protean (CURRENCY:PRN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Protean coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Protean has a total market cap of $0.00 and $232.00 worth of Protean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Protean has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00739276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014572 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00145520 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Protean Coin Profile

The official website for Protean is www.proteania.com. Protean’s official Twitter account is @ProteaniaTech.

Protean Coin Trading

Protean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Protean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Protean must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Protean using one of the exchanges listed above.

