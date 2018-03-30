Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) to Hold

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,748. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/proteostasis-therapeutics-pti-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.