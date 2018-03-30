Prototanium (PR) Price Tops $1.28 on Exchanges

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Prototanium has a market cap of $251,757.00 and approximately $714.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prototanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00018863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prototanium has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prototanium alerts:

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00280207 BTC.

Version (V) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000245 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Prototanium Coin Profile

Prototanium (PR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2015. Prototanium’s total supply is 196,563 coins. The official website for Prototanium is prototanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Prototanium

Prototanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Prototanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prototanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Prototanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prototanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.