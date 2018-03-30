Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $71.60 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $71,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,112.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,726,656.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,656,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103,435.36, a P/E ratio of 230.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 430.79%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

