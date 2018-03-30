Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

PUBGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.15. 31,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA is a France-based communications company. It offers local and international clients its services in marketing, communication and digital transformation. It provides a range of communications and marketing solutions, such as Creative Solutions; Media Solutions; Digital Solutions, and Healthcare Solutions.

