Pundi X Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $609,272.00 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $609,272.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00730177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00148536 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 31,156,682,492 tokens. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, IDEX and CoinBene. It is not possible to purchase Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

