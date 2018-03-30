Pura Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Pura has a market cap of $53.02 million and $78,266.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pura has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Pura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pura alerts:

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Artex Coin (ATX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pura Coin Profile

PURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 180,044,402 coins and its circulating supply is 173,261,908 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial. Pura’s official website is www.pura.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pura is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm “

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pura must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.