Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Issued By B. Riley

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report released on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.58.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $95.76 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16,318.76, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

In related news, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 65,300 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $6,373,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 1,052 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $102,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

