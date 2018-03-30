Arbutus Biopharma to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.85.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.51). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 796.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/q1-2018-earnings-forecast-for-arbutus-biopharma-abus-issued-by-wedbush-updated.html.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.