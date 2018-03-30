Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $10.27 Per Share

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Markel in a report released on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.76. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2018 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $12.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $40.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $41.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.91). Markel had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,172.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,170.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel has a 52 week low of $936.95 and a 52 week high of $1,194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,051.09, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,115.78, for a total value of $223,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,067,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 300 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.02, for a total transaction of $318,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,313.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $2,001,120. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

