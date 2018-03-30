Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Caretrust REIT Inc Raised by Analyst (CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caretrust REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caretrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 915,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,479. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1,025.58, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 393,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

