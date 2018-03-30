Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,732,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,041,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2,536.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.05. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

