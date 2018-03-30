Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.08 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

NYSE:STL opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5,001.42, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.09. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 907,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $5,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

