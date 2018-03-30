Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for RH (RH) Issued By Piper Jaffray

RH (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Jaffray has a “Hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of RH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RH from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

Shares of RH stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,965.63, a P/E ratio of 476.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. RH has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.39 million. RH had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

In other RH news, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $2,388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,595.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/q1-2019-earnings-estimate-for-rh-rh-issued-by-piper-jaffray.html.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.