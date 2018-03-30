Medtronic plc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (MDT)

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.27 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. 6,162,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,261. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In other Medtronic news, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $6,769,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 149,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,910,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,469 shares of company stock worth $11,016,054 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

