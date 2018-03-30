KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a report released on Sunday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Cowen set a $102.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NYSE:TIF traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. 1,386,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,821. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,182.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.49 per share, with a total value of $198,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Roger N. Farah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.66 per share, for a total transaction of $976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,124,730 and sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

