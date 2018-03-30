Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Dana Inc Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Dana in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dana’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS raised shares of Dana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 2,238,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,229. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3,624.95, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Dana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 33,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $1,104,365.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,169.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,348,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Dana declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Dana Inc Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:DAN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/q2-2018-earnings-forecast-for-dana-inc-issued-by-b-riley-dan-updated.html.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.