Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

CRZO stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,557. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,268.48, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $191,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 4,453 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,082.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,228 shares in the company, valued at $196,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,304 shares of company stock worth $1,758,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,261,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,717 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,102.0% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,990,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,500 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,560,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,543,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,040,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 784,124 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

